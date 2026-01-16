Kate Middleton's unexpected style of arrival at solo outing goes viral

Kate Middleton goes aide free during solo engagement

Kate Middleton arrived at her latest royal engagement behind the wheel in heels!

Middleton stepped out to host a reception for England's Women's Rugby team at Windsor Castle on January 15.

In a video shared on X, the Princess of Wales can be seen driving the car as she arrives. She got out of the driver’s side and accepted an umbrella from a waiting aide. She then walked to the castle with the aide in the rain.

Kate, who is the Patron of England's Women's Rugby, hosted the reception to celebrate the team’s World Cup win in September 2025.

The mom-of-three’s solo arrival was a rare thing, as she’s usually driven to events by chauffeurs. However, it could simply be that she drove since she lives nearby.

The Prince and Princess of Wales now live in Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. It is 3.5 miles from Windsor Castle.

The couple moved to Forest Lodge recently, and insiders say they call it their "forever home."

Before Forest Lodge, they lived in the smaller Adelaide Cottage, where they went through many troubling situations. During their stay in Adelaide Cottage, the Queen passed away in 2022. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir, Spare, were released, which contained many claims of mistreatment against them.

Kate also got her cancer diagnosis and went through treatment for the majority of 2024 in the same home. King Charles was also diagnosed with cancer at the same time and recently revealed that his treatment is now slowing down.