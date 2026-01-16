Entertainment

Valeria Nicov: Sean Penn's athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos

Valeria Nicov is the 30-year-old girlfriend of Hollywood star Sean Penn, who is 65-year-old

By The News Digital
January 16, 2026
Valeria Nicov: Sean Penn's athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos
Valeria Nicov: Sean Penn's athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos 

Hollywood star Sean Penn and his girlfriend Valeria Nicov were recently pictured holding hands during a rare stroll in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old US actor is reported to have started dating the 30-year-old model and actress in 2024.

Valeria Nicov, an Eastern European from Moldova, was not married or famously linked to anyone before she started dating Sean Penn. 

According to some reports, she is friends with French actress Camille Razat, who plays Camille in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

Valeria Nicov: Sean Penns athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos

Valeria has appeared in indie films and TV shows, including a small role in Emily in Paris.

Valeria Nicov: Sean Penns athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos

In her latest outing with Sean Penn, Nicov paired a simple black pullover sweater with black tapered pants and a sharp black tailored wool coat. 

Valeria Nicov: Sean Penns athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos

She looked stunning in her latest photos with the Hollywood star, with some people marveling at her athletic look. Others rushed to unfounded assumptions about her sex, assumptions often made about some celebrities with strong builds. 

Valeria Nicov: Sean Penns athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos


