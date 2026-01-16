Valeria Nicov: Sean Penn's athletic girlfriend raises eyebrows with latest photos

Hollywood star Sean Penn and his girlfriend Valeria Nicov were recently pictured holding hands during a rare stroll in Santa Monica, California on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old US actor is reported to have started dating the 30-year-old model and actress in 2024.

Valeria Nicov, an Eastern European from Moldova, was not married or famously linked to anyone before she started dating Sean Penn.

According to some reports, she is friends with French actress Camille Razat, who plays Camille in the Netflix show Emily in Paris.

Valeria has appeared in indie films and TV shows, including a small role in Emily in Paris.

In her latest outing with Sean Penn, Nicov paired a simple black pullover sweater with black tapered pants and a sharp black tailored wool coat.

She looked stunning in her latest photos with the Hollywood star, with some people marveling at her athletic look. Others rushed to unfounded assumptions about her sex, assumptions often made about some celebrities with strong builds.



