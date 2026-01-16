Florida man held after alleged nail-scattering on busy intersections

A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly spending months turning busy intersections into unanticipated nail traps in Valrico.

According to Tampa Free Press, Hillsborough County deputies the man is accused of deliberately scattering roofing nails across busy intersections, causing car damage and plenty of frustration.

The suspect Felix Uresti was spotted by deputies on January 13 placing nails along Miller Road before being taken into custody, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say this arrest closes an investigation that began last September, after residents reported hundreds of nails littering South Miller Road and Lithia Center Lane.

Over five months, the sheriff office documented 27 separate incidents, with numerous drivers experiencing punctured tyres and other vehicle damage.

A search of Uresti’s white pickup reportedly uncovered a large bucket filled with the same type of nails found on the road.

Uresti now faces multiple charges, including throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle, violation of the Florida Litter Law, and six counts of criminal mischief for property damage exceeding $1,000.

Authorities also warned there may be other motorists affected by the suspect's treacherous act.