Paul Mescal clarifies acting break comment as he teases Paul McCartney role

Paul Mescal on playing Paul McCartney and those break comments

Paul Mescal is reflecting on why he wanted to take on the role of William Shakespeare and The Beatles legend Paul McCartney.

"It’s not about his genius; it’s about his artistic compulsion. That’s fascinating to me," he told People of playing the legendary playwright in Hamnet.

As for taking on McCartney’s role in the upcoming The Beatles—A Four-Film Cinematic Event, he said, "I think it’s very much tied to the feeling that I got from playing Shakespeare. It’s like a wild privilege to get to play these creative forces and to get a peek behind the curtain."

Elsewhere, he also clarified what he meant when he recently said that he’ll take a two-year break.

"Oh, what I meant by that is that I’m excited for the period of time that will fundamentally exist where I won’t be promoting anything," Mescal said.

"I would really lose my mind if I took two years off out of my job. But what I’m excited about is the concept of not being on a promotional tour for the next two years. And I think it’ll give people a welcome break from seeing my face," he added.

The Normal People star has once again impressed critics, this time with his performance in Hamnet. In the film, Mescal and Jessie Buckley play Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes, as the couple grieve the loss of their son, Hamnet. The period of grief then inspires the playwright to pen his famous play Hamlet.

Paul Mescal has recieved his first Golden Globe nomination for playing William Shakespeare in Hamnet.