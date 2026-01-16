Kate Middleton reveals sport she would not play with Prince George

Kate Middleton reveals sport she plays at home with George, Charlotte, Louis

The Princess of Wales shared some fun tidbits about her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during her latest royal engagement.

Kate held a reception for the England Women’s Rugby team after they won the World Cup in September. The event was held at Windsor Castle on January 15, and Kate wore a red suit as a nod to the team’s name, Red Roses.

She praised the achievement and told the team, "You've really inspired all the new generation (that) perhaps might not even have thought rugby was for them."

Kate added, "I think it really showed how accessible rugby is to so many types of girls, in different parts of the country."

The Princess went on share that her kids play the sport at home and joked that she would not want to be tackled by Prince George.

"Charlotte is playing rugby but at home with the family, so she isn't yet at school, and I was asking how many schools are actually incorporating (rugby)," she shared.

"Rugby is so accessible, Louis is playing touch rugby and it's such a great game. Actually, they shouldn't necessarily need to push boys and girls in particular sports too early," she remarked.

"Obviously as they get physically stronger - George now, if we play at home, I do not want to get tackled by George - but, up to a certain age, I think it's great," Kate added.

The Red Roses beat Canada 33-13 in the World Cup final, winning the prestigious competition for the third time.

Princess Kate's reception came after Red Roses captain Zoe Stratford, Marlie Packer, and head coach John Mitchell were made OBEs in the New Year’s honours, whereas vice captain Megan Jones and standout back row Sadia Kabeya were made MBEs.