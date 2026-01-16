ASAP Rocky disses Rihanna's ex Drake in new track
ASAP Rocky is not afraid of offending Rihanna's ex Drake
A$AP Rocky has taken aim at Rihanna’s ex Drake in his new album Don’t Be Dumb.
Rocky put out his fourth studio album on January 16, and fans quickly noticed that his song Stole Ya Flow seems to be a Drake diss track.
"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo’ b*tch," Rocky raps on the chorus. "I can’t trust a soul, just my pole and my kids / Swear to never lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah."
"Now I’m a father, my bitch badder than my toddler / My baby mama Rihanna, so we unbothered," he rapped.
Rihanna and Drake dated on-and-off for years. The Hotline Bling hitmaker famously declared that he loved her when he presented her with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Diamonds hitmaker revealed in 2018 that his praise for her made her uncomfortable, saying, "I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast." She also revealed that they were not friends anymore, "But we’re not enemies either. It is what it is."
Meanwhile, Rocky also appeared on The New York Times’ Popcast podcast on Friday. When asked if the song is about Drake, he replied, "I think we all know."
Asap Rocky and Rihanna began dating in late 2019/early 2020 and share three kids, sons RZA Athelston, Riot Rose, and daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.
