Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis face one major hurdle in their union

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are reportedly trying their best to stay connected despite living in different cities.

Radar Online reported that the 56-year-old American actress lives in Los Angeles, while the 50-year-old life coach and hypnotherapist runs his businesses and conducts coaching sessions in New York City.

The only thing that is keeping both lovers away from each other is their careers in different cities and they have started to feel it.

An insider told the outlet, “Jen lived in New York while she was a struggling actress, but those are not happy memories, and she vocally prefers the SoCal climate.”

The source added, “She’ll always have a permanent residence in Los Angeles.”

The FRIENDS alum’s projects such as her forthcoming new series and fifth season of The Morning Show are being filmed on the west coast.

Aniston’s “whole team and livelihood are in Los Angeles,” but her growing love for Curtis is making her ponder her decision to stay in Los Angeles.

While going Instagram official with “extraordinary” Curtis, she sang praises of him and even referred to him as “my love.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis, who were first rumored to be in a relationship in early 2025, confirmed the news by attending a red-carpet event in November of the same year.