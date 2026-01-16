First poll since King Charles' action against Andrew reveals royal family's public standing

Prince William and and his Kate Middleton continue to be the most positively viewed royals, with around three-quarters of Britons seeing them in a favourable light, according to the results from the latest YouGov poll.

The results show positivity is also high and unmoved towards Princess Anne, with 70% of the public having a good opinion of the Princess Royal.

The King remains largely popular, with six in ten Britons (60%) having a positive opinion of Charles III, roughly double the 31% who see him unfavourably, and in keeping with the 59-62% who saw him in such a favourable light over the course of 2025.

The polls comes months after King Charles stripped his brother Andrew Mountbattern-Windsor of his remaining royal titles over his links to former sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to YouGov, "Although the public felt that the King made the right decision in the end, most also saw him as moving too slowly. "

The public also tend to be fond of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, with around half of Britons (50-51%) having positive opinions of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie (compared to only 19% and 12% respectively who hold negative views).

Opinion on Queen Camilla has turned a little more negative in the last few months, with the 42% of Britons with a positive view of the Queen consort the lowest recorded by YouGov since March 2021, while the proportion with an unfavourable view of her has increased four points since October to 45%.

According to the poll just 19% of Britons have a favourable view of Meghan Markle , the lowest figure to date. Two thirds (66%) have a negative view of Prince Harry's wife.

Opinion towards Prince Harry himself remains similarly negative to previous waves of the tracker, with 31% seeing the Duke of Sussex positively and twice as many seeing him negatively (60%).



