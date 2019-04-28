Fruit and vegetable market stinks

People coming from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi visiting the fruit and vegetable market near Pirwadhai, at a few minutes' distance from the SNGPL office, do not believe that this place is also part of the federal capital.

“Thousands of city residents and small traders from the neighbouring towns visit the market to buy vegetables and fruits. The haphazard movement of people and vehicles, heaps of garbage, and dilapidated condition of the boundary wall, reluctantly built now after a long delay make it impossible for anyone to move around without covering his nose," says Mustafa Zaidi, a trader in the market.

“This is the largest vegetable and fruit market in the city. Farmers from far-off places come here daily to sell their produce, apart from fruit sellers coming from across the country. The business volume of the market is in billions of rupees annually. It is really unfortunate that such a public place should stink,” adds Mustafa Zaidi.

The traders say the city administration should take the initiative to make the market presentable and free of garbage and stink by re-carpeting the grounds and by constructing additional sheds for storage, there is no plan for constructing parking lots or night shelter for farmers coming from faraway places.

Traders admit that a number of unlicensed traders are also working in the market, and are even paying rent to some of the established businessmen. It has resulted in chaos and overcrowding. But Khawar Naqvi, also a trader, complains, "Genuine traders are harassed by the officials for keeping their material in sheds. The administration should construct some stores near the market to cater to our requirements."

Sharafat Hussain, another trader at the fruit and vegetable market says: “A visit to the market reveals that there are heaps of rotten vegetables and fruit all around. It is just about impossible to walk in the market without spoiling your clothes. The slush, garbage on the roadside, vendors yelling at public sound system to attract customers, bumpy ground makes it difficult for any person to even think of revisiting.”

“It is only the lower price of vegetables and fruits that attracts the people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to come here. A large number of women avoid coming here alone because of filth and the crowded environment,” says Shehrbano, the only woman in her locality who comes here to purchase the required items for her mobile fruit and vegetable shop. “The administration and the traders should not allow unlicensed traders in the market, besides arranging daily cleaning of the roads. Some of the women complain of stray incidents of eve teasing and harassment,” says Mateen Syed, a visitor there.