DCs ordered to keep a check on prices in Ramazan

Rawalpindi : Punjab Chief Sectary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar along-with Commissioner Rawalpindi Joudat Ayaz chaired a meeting to review headway of on-going development projects in Rawalpindi Division.

He stressed to make Ramazan Bazaar functional well in time and directed all DCs to ensure implementation of DC rates in order to control price hike issues. He also directed to opt all out measurements to cope with the monsoon flood threat.

Chief sectary said that in order to ensure the sustainability of any project it is directed that every PC-1 will be approved only if it incorporates NOC from all concerned departments. He further mentioned that four mega projects of Rawalpindi including Ring Road worth of Rs26.6 million, Nullah Leh Expressway worth of 17.76 billion, Urology centre worth Rs2129.057 million and Lower Toppa-Kohala Road should be moved forward at preference basis.

Punjab government is vigilant to provide its people with better health, medical and education facilities for which enormous schemes have been initiated, he shared. He expressed these views while chairing the review meeting of overall situation of Rawalpindi. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DC Jehlum Saif Anwar Jappa, DC Attock Ishrat Ullah Naizi, DC Chakwal, Director Development Nazia Perveen, Director RDA Rao Atif Raza, Deputy Director Development Saima Ghafoor, Shafique SE Highways and other concerned officials were also present at the meeting.