Four member gang busted

Rawalpindi: The police, in a breakthrough, have arrested a gang of criminals involved in heinous crimes including killings, armed robberies, mugging, carjacking, bike lifting and other such crimes, the police spokesman said Friday.

The gang was comprising of proclaimed offenders and wanted to police in tens of street crimes.

The Saddar Barooni Police have recovered modern weapons, cash, snatching motorcycles and cars from their possession, the police spokesman said adding that eight amongst the gangsters were proclaimed offenders. The police, however, have arrested 4 members of the gang while the others identified by the arrested gangsters were yet to be arrested. Police teams have been sent to different hideout for their arrests.

Taimoor alias Teera, Muhammad Ibrahim, Ali Inam and Muhammad Abdullah were among the arrested criminals who were involved in theft, robbery and car/motorcycle snatching cases. They snatched cars, motorcycles here at Adiala Road, Chakri Road, Gulshanabad areas. They looted people on gun point in several areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station.

City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Abbas Ahsen while talking to The News, said to eliminate the gangsters from the city was his basic task, adding that no individual or gangs would be allowed to survive in Rawalpindi. He said that crackdown against the criminals have been initiated in different areas of the city.