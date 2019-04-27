close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 27, 2019

HEC closes two year BA/BSc degree programmes

Islamabad

Islamabad : In accordance with a decision taken by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in 2016, the old two-year BA/BSc degrees (equivalent to 14 years of education) and MA/MSc degrees will no longer be offered by Pakistani universities after Academic Year 2018 and 2020, respectively.

However, holders of BA/BSc degrees will be allowed to take admission in the third year (fifth semester) of BS (four-year degree) programme after successful completion of 15-18 credit hours of bridging courses as prescribed by HEC and the admitting University.

In place of the two-year BA/BSc, universities will now be able to offer an Associate Degree through recognised campuses or constituent colleges in market driven subjects, after necessary approval from HEC, for students with 12 years of schooling. Detailed guidelines for this programme are available on HEC website.

Students holding Associate Degrees will also be able to re-enter the education system by getting admission in the fifth semester of a BS programme after fulfilling additional entry requirements.

