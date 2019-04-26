Gen Bajwa hails contributions of AK regiment in war on terror

By Newsdesk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of the Azad Kashmir (AK) Regiment for the defence of the motherland during conventional as well as in the war against terrorism.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Azad Kashmir Regimental Centre on Thursday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief installed Lt-Gen Sher Afgun as Colonel Commandant of the AK Regiment. Outgoing colonel of AK Regiment Lt-Gen (retd) Hidayat ur Rehman, Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar, a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony. Upon his arrival Gen Bajwa laid a floral wreath at the martyrs monument.