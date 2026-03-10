King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after Duke of Edinburgh skipped 2026 Commonwealth Day Service

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined King Charles

King Charles has sent sweet birthday wishes to his younger brother Prince Edward as the Duke of Edinburgh turns 62 on Tuesday.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared an adorable photo of the Prince with heartbreaking statement.

The King says in his message to Prince Edward, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Edinburgh!’

King Charles birthday wishes to Edward came a day after he and his wife Duchess Sophie skipped the 2026 Commonwealth Day Service.

The most senior royals were in attendance—with the exception of the Edinburghs.

As per the media reports, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie have reportedly been in Italy for the Paralympics, though no photos of the couple have been published yet.

Over the weekend, the palace had shared a message from Prince Edward wishing the GB Paralympics team good luck.

He said, “I just wanted to wish you all the best for the forthcoming Games in Italy, and I hope that that just as generally, but also in your individual competitions.

“The Olympic team surprised so many of us, and I know that you’re going to go out there and surprise many as well, and you’re just going to be able to show them exactly what you can do. So, good luck, have fun, and however you’re involved in the team, I hope you really enjoy the experience.”