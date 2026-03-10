Beatrice, Eugenie are in trouble as Kate Middleton makes her cuts: ‘Even properties are under review’

Kate Middleton has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting when it comes to securing the future of the Royal Family and its started with the sisters that King Charles has been protecting behind-the-scenes.

Rumors of their growing divide, for Prince William and George’s sake is being brought to light by a well placed source.

This insider spoke to Closer magazine when delivering news of Kate’s new moves and has said, “Kate has been resolute - she’s put her foot down in a way we haven’t seen before.”

This is even more than Prince William, who is ‘instinctively’ protective of the institution, but even compared to his wife Kate was the one who said ‘enough is enough’.

In the sources’ own words, “Kate’s fair - but she’s also unyielding when she feels the Crown is at risk. She believes long term damage to the monarchy is a real risk, and she’s determined to protect it.”

As if that were not all, even their royal homes may be in trouble because as it stands, “Eugenie’s London base - Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace - and Beatrice’s apartment at St James’s Palace are under review.”

There’s also another thing that’s posing an issue because not only have things changed, given the Waleses’ wariness of perception. But the couple has come to find having Andrew based ‘so close’ to their official residence at Kensington Palace “not something they’re entirely comfortable with,” in the eyes of the source

Chasms are ripping through as a result and the result is a ‘panicked’ Beatrice and Eugenie, who behind the scenes have emotionally appealed to Kate not to tear the family apart any more than it already has been.”

Before concluding the source also offered some insight into what their future looks like and said, “they know they’re out in the cold – but they’re begging to be let back in.”