Andrew finally reaches major agreement with King Charles?

Effectively, Andrew is now under house arrest and will remain so for the rest of his life

King Charles and his disgraced brother former Duke of York has apparently reached an unofficial agreement following his arrest recently.

According to the insiders, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father is expected to relocate at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk once renovations are complete.

Advertisement

The palace insider tells the Radar Online, Andrew’s relocation is part of a deliberate strategy to keep him out of the public eye while investigations continue.

The spy said: "The King is determined to prevent the situation from becoming a constant media spectacle centered on Andrew's movements."

The close confidant said, "Effectively, Andrew is now under house arrest and will remain so for the rest of his life, as, in exchange, his brother will fund his comfortable lifestyle.”

They added, "It is an unofficial agreement, but Charles has made it very clear that if Andrew wants to be kept in the manner to which he has become accustomed, he will have to stay locked away."

The report further claims a six-foot fences and CCTV have been installed at Andrew’s new hideaway.

"From the palace perspective, the objective is to reduce exposure at every level – limiting lines of sight, restricting access, and ensuring the residence cannot easily become a gathering point for photographers,” the mole added.

Andrew has also been issued a stark warning 'Stay Out of Sight or Lose Royal Support'

They added: "At this stage, the view inside the palace is that it would be better if Andrew simply stayed out of the public arena entirely rather than risk ongoing headlines that could overshadow the monarchy's work."