Shahid Khaqan submits reply to NAB questionnaire

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi in case of LNG terminal and LNG import scam and submitted reply to the questionnaire.

According to sources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had already submitted the replies of the most of the questions and on Thursday he submitted the replies of the remaining questions for which he sought time.

After his appearance before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB, when Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was leaving, the journalists waiting outside the NAB Rawalpindi office questioned him that was he satisfied, he replied he always satisfied.