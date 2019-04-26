Media XI record 67-run victory

ISLAMABAD: Media XI beat Parliamentarians XI by 67 runs in a friendly cricket match here at the Shalimar Ground on Thursday.

Mohsin Ali (54) and Afzal Javed (52) helped Media XI hit up 162-7 in 15 overs. Zain Qureshi, Qasim Soori and Mustafa Mehmood picked up two wickets each for Parliamentarians XI.

In reply, Parliamentarians XI were restricted to 95. Mustafa Mehmood (32) and Ali Zahid (28) batted well. For Media XI, Zain Farooq picked up three wickets while Afzal Javed, Qaiser Butt and Rizwan Ghazali took one wicket each.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who was guest of honour met both teams. “Cricket has immense talent in Pakistan. Our prime minister is a cricketing hero who brought World Cup for Pakistan,” Asad Qaiser said.

Besides parliamentarians, cricket officials including Islamabad Region head Shakil Shaikh was also present on the occasion.

Shakil Shaikh acted as coordinator of the match and is supporting Parliamentarian team’s preparations for the Parliamentarians World Cup to be held in England from July 8-15. Besides Pakistan, hosts England, Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand and India are to compete in the event.