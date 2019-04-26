CDA starts operation against private housing society

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has triggered operation against Ghauri Town Housing Society. In the first phase of the operation, 23 different premises particularly the offices of real estate agents working in the society and management offices were sealed in addition to sealing of there under-construction buildings.

The operation was participated by the Enforcement Directorate, Planning Wing of the Authority, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

During the first phase of the operation, 23 premises including Rehman Plaza (Basement) Service Road, Raja Akbar Company Site Office Ghouri Town Phase-VII, Zahoor Law Associates Plaza Ghouri Town Phase-VII, Pak Kashmir Real Estate & Builders, Al-Amin Real Estate & Builders (Al-Farooq Plaza), Bilal Estate & Builders, Commander Saif Estate & Builders, Akber Residentia (Site Office Container), Ali Arcade, two offices of Property Sale Purchase, two offices of Business Link Property, Ch. Nadeem Sajid Property, Tooli Peer Real Estate Builders, Top Link Property Office, Jamboo Real Estate, Subhan Allah Real Estate, Shalimar Real Estate, Marhaba Real Estate, Green Wall Real Estate, Sada Bahar Property Adviser, New Pak Kashmir Property Office, Al-Basit Real Estate, Al-Haseeb Property Adviser, Tabbassum Property Office, Chinar Property and Builders.

It is pertinent to mention here that CDA, several times, advised/warned the general public not to make investments in said housing society through publication of public notices in national dailies.

However, construction activities and sale purchase were still going on in the society. In order to curtail further construction and stop sale purchase in the society the operation has been launched. In the first phase of the operation, offices of real estate agents operation in the locality involved in sale and purchase of plots in Ghauri Town and management offices established for the marketing of the society are being sealed. Furthermore, it has also been decided that further construction in the society would be also curtailed. In this connection, three under-construction buildings have also been sealed.