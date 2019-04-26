CDA Design Vetting Committee meeting held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s Design Vetting Committee (DVC) under the chairmanship of Member (Planning & Design) held at CDA Headquarters on Thursday. The meeting considered various design proposals for upcoming building projects in Islamabad.
The meting was attended by officers of CDA including Director Architect-II, Director (Urban Planning), Director (Building Control Section), while following renowned professionals also attended the meeting including Saman Mansoor (Architect), Sohail Abbassi (Architect) and Dawar Aftab (Fire & Safety Expert).
