147 cops transferred, posted

LAHORE: DIG Operations Muhammad Waqas Nazir issued transfer and posting orders of 147 officials of Lahore police on administrative grounds on Thursday. Three sub-inspectors, nine ASIs, 10 head constables, 120 constables and five lady constables were transferred and posted.

The DIG Operations, Lahore, said the transfers and postings were made according to the policy of the department. He advised the police officers and officials to avoid making Safarish and appear in Orderly Room on every Saturday with their genuine problems. The police officers transferred and posted on Thursday had appeared in person before him in Orderly Room on the last Saturday. The transfer and posting orders of 208 police officers and officials were also issued earlier on their appearance in Orderly Room.

crackdown: City division police claimed to have arrested 162 criminals and seized arms and drugs in a crackdown. Police seized 20 pistols, six rifles, more than 13kg charas and bottles of liquor. Eight members of criminal gangs were arrested and Rs300,000 were recovered from them.