Spinners will have a big role at World Cup: Shakib

DHAKA: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has said that spin will come into picture and could even be the defining factor at the ICC World Cup 2019.

“Spin will play an important role because of the formation of the tournament,” Shakib said.

“It’s a long tournament, some matches are in England, so it’s going to get dry, spinners will play a big part in the World Cup, especially in the later part of the tournament,” he said.

Bangladesh will play a tri-series in Ireland, also involving West Indies, which begins May 7.

Shakib is expected to link to link up with the Bangladesh team just ahead of their departure for Ireland on May 1.

“I am doing everything that I could do to prepare myself for the World Cup,” says Shakib.

“I need to play a few more matches which would be helpful for me, but I am giving my best as far as the preparations are concerned.”

Shakib believes that they have been an improving side.

“Bangladesh have been improving a lot. We are doing the right things and we just need to be patient during the tournament,” said Shakib.