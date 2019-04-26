BHU ransacking case: Nine accused sent to prison on judicial remand

PESHAWAR: A local court on Thursday sent nine accused to prison on judicial remand who were charged with setting on fire a Basic Health Unit (BHU) in the Mashokhel village after hundreds of children were hospitalised in the provincial capital allegedly due to reaction of polio vaccine.

The court sent the accused including Rahmanullah, Subhanullah, Waqas, Fazal Daud, Irfan, Sifatullah, Laiq Shah and Yasir to Central Prison Peshawar on judicial remand. The public prosecutor informed the court that the accused persons were charged with setting the BHU on fire after hundreds of children were hospitalised.

He said that the police arrested the accused, who had attacked and ransacked a basic health unit after the rumours about the reported adverse effect of polio vaccination, during raids. Superintendent of Police (SP) Peshawar Sahibzada Sajjad said that the brother of the school principal was also arrested.

The police officer said that the accused were arrested after being identified in videos and two pistols and as many Kalashnikovs were seized from them. A total of 11 suspects have been arrested so far, while case was registered against 12 people for setting on fire and ransacking BHU and spreading panic about the polio vaccines.

LANDIKOTAL: The administration officials here on Thursday urged the religious scholars to counter the propaganda against polio vaccine in their Friday sermons and encourage people to vaccinate their children against the poliovirus. Speaking to media at the Landikotal Press Club, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran said it was important to engage religious scholars in eradicating the disease.

He said the polio vaccine did not have any harmful element for children and the propaganda against it should be countered. The official thanked journalists of Landikotal for cooperation regarding the issue.