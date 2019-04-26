Soldier martyred, three injured in N Waziristan landmine blast

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a landmine explosion in Garyum area in Razmak tehsil of North Waziristan district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said the personnel of security forces were on a routine patrol when the explosion occurred. As a result, Sepoy Sajid Shah embraced martyrdom while Naik Sajid, Naik Afzal and Sepoy Waseem sustained injuries. The security forces cordoned off the area soon after the incident and started search operation. The injured were shifted to the hospital in Razmak.