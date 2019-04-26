close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

Soldier martyred, three injured in N Waziristan landmine blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2019

MIRANSHAH: A soldier was martyred and three others sustained injuries in a landmine explosion in Garyum area in Razmak tehsil of North Waziristan district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said the personnel of security forces were on a routine patrol when the explosion occurred. As a result, Sepoy Sajid Shah embraced martyrdom while Naik Sajid, Naik Afzal and Sepoy Waseem sustained injuries. The security forces cordoned off the area soon after the incident and started search operation. The injured were shifted to the hospital in Razmak.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan