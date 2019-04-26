NAB receives complaints against land frauds

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on Thursday held a monthly public hearing (Khuli Kachehri) at the NAB office and received various complaints from the general public.

A spokesman for the NAB Karachi said that a large number of complainants submitted their applications regarding land frauds committed by government officials in connivance with private persons.

The bureau also received complaints against cooperative societies’ management, including Pakistan Post Office Employees’ Cooperative Society, Sindh Irrigation Department, Soudagran Housing Society, land revenue department and builder mafia.

The NAB Karachi director general had ordered verification of the complaint against various departments to initiate prompt action under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. He also transferred complaints which do not come under the ambit of NAB to the department concerned with directions to resolve grievances of complainants according to law.

He appreciated the overwhelming response of the public, which, he said, was a sign of trust by public in the performance and delivery by NAB on its efforts against corruption. The open court will be conducted every last Thursday of each month at the NAB office.

However, for those members of public who cannot attend the Khuli Kuchehri can send their complaints via email at [email protected] and on 021-111-622-622, Fax on 02199207949 or personally or via post at the PRCS Building Cantonment Karachi.