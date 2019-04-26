close
Fri Apr 26, 2019
April 26, 2019

‘Motorcycle snatcher’ found hanged in police lockup

Karachi

April 26, 2019

A suspected criminal died under mysterious circumstances at a police lockup in District Central on Thursday.

The family alleged that the police killed the victim; however, contrary to the family allegations, police claimed that the man committed suicide by hanging himself in the police lockup. The incident took place at the New Karachi police station where 37-year-old Saleem Fateh’s hanging body was found.

According to police officials, they had arrested him for snatching a motorcycle from a citizen. They also claimed to have recovered a motorcycle which he had allegedly snatched in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Police officials said that the suspect committed suicide by hanging himself with his clothes. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased hailed from Punjab.

