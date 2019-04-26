‘MQM-London hitman who killed ex-town Nazim’ arrested in raid

An alleged hitman belonging to a political party, allegedly involved in the targeted killing of a former Town Nazim, was arrested on Thursday.

The arrest was made during a joint raid conducted by Rangers and police on a tip-off, said a Rangers spokesperson. The suspect, was identified as Kanwar Imran Ali Khan alias Imran Ejaz, is said to be affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and was the in-charge of the target killers’ team belonging to the Nazimabad and Gulbahar sector of the party.

The spokesperson said Khan admitted to his involvement in various cases of target killings, including the murder of former Liaquatabad Town Nazim Dr Pervez Mehmood on September 11, 2012. Mehmood’s companion, Khaliqullah, was also killed by him during an attack. The suspect was also alleged to be involved in stocking arms and ammunition for criminal activities.

Robber arrested

The paramilitary force on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in robbing more than 50 shops at gunpoint in Karachi.

The suspect identified as Zeeshan was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Manzoor Colony. According to a Rangers spokesperson, a special team comprising paramilitary soldiers was formed following robberies at a bakery and a diary milk shop on MA Jinnah Road on April 7 and April 13, respectively.

Footage of the robberies was also circulated in the social and electronic media in which the four men can be seen robbing the bakery and the milk shop at gunpoint. The spokesperson said that the Rangers team during an intelligence-based operation arrested a most wanted criminal, namely Malik Zeeshan, in Manzoor Colony, who during the initial course of interrogation admitted that he along with his companions had been involved in looting more than 50 shops in parts of the metropolis. The suspect was also said to have admitted that he had been involved in more than 200 cases of street crime since 2010.

The Rangers troops seized two 30-bore pistols from his possession.

Zeeshan was later handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

Hitman held

Police claimed to have arrested a notorious target killer who was also involved in various cases of extortion and drug peddling.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off by Gulistan-e-Jauhar police. According to District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, the suspect belongs to Lyari gang war and has been identified as Shiraz, son of Imam Bukhsh. The police also claimed to have found two pistols on him.

Mahesar said that the suspect during the initial course of interrogation admitted his involvement in various cases of crimes in different police station remits, including Sher Shah, Pak Colony, Sharea Faisal and Lyari.