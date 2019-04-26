‘Robots, computers threaten 14pc jobs’

Berlin: Robots and computers threaten 14 percent of existing jobs over the next 20 years, so countries must retrain workers for a transformed labour market, the OECD warned on Thursday.

In a report published in Berlin, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that in addition to the destruction of jobs and entire trades, an additional 32 percent of current jobs are likely to be "deeply transformed" by automation in the work place.

According to OECD General Secretary Angel Gurria, the lack of preparation for the looming digital age is a time bomb on social and political levels.

"It is important that people feel that they will be supported if they lose out, and helped in their search for new and better opportunities," he said in a foreword to the report.

Already, "people and communities have been left behind by globalisation and a digital divide persists," Gurria added, pointing to "inequalities along age, gender, and socioeconomic lines".

Many of those who have lost out "are stuck in precarious working arrangements with little pay and limited or no access to social protection, lifelong learning and collective bargaining," he noted.

The OECD´s researchers found 56 percent of adults in the 36 OECD member countries -- among them economic giants like the United States, Japan or Germany -- have only "basic" or non-existent information and communication technology (ICT) skills.