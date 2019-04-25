Govt has failed to deliver: PPP leader

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Nawabzada Aurangzeb Khan Hoti has lashed out at PTI-led KP government for its failure to deliver.

In a statement, he said the replacement of Asad Umar with Hafeez Sheikh as federal finance minister proved the rulers have failed to task competent people to run the country’s affairs.

Aurangzeb Hoti said that the demand of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on floor of the National Assembly for action against ministers for their alleged links to banned organizations should be fulfilled and such ministers should be expelled. He said hike in prices of different utilities and commodities was condemnable. Aurangzeb Hoti said the PPP leadership has always rendered sacrifices for the country.