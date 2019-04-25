close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
April 25, 2019

Govt has failed to deliver: PPP leader

Peshawar

 
April 25, 2019

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Nawabzada Aurangzeb Khan Hoti has lashed out at PTI-led KP government for its failure to deliver.

In a statement, he said the replacement of Asad Umar with Hafeez Sheikh as federal finance minister proved the rulers have failed to task competent people to run the country’s affairs.

Aurangzeb Hoti said that the demand of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on floor of the National Assembly for action against ministers for their alleged links to banned organizations should be fulfilled and such ministers should be expelled. He said hike in prices of different utilities and commodities was condemnable. Aurangzeb Hoti said the PPP leadership has always rendered sacrifices for the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar