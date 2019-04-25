Pildat organises course for women parliamentarians

Islamabad : A short course on ‘ How to be an effective Legislator’ focused exclusively on enhancing the capacities of Women Members of the Parliament was organized by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).

This was a unique parliamentary development course for women MNAs and Senators organized by PILDAT. Key speakers included Dr. Nafeesa Shah, MNA and Senior Parliamentarian from PPPP, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, MNA, Senior Parliamentarian of PML-N and Munaza Hasan, MNA of PTI and Chairperson of the Women Caucus in the National Assembly and 34Women Parliamentarians also joined the Session.