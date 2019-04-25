China formally arrests ex-Interpol chief

BEIJING: China has formally arrested former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei on suspicion of accepting bribes, prosecutors announced Wednesday, as he faces possible corruption charges. In a remarkable fall from grace, Meng — who had also served as vice minister of public security — vanished last September during a visit to China from France, where Interpol is based, and was later accused of accepting bribes. Prosecutors “decided to arrest Meng Hongwei on suspicion of accepting bribes,” the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said in a brief statement. It added that the case is being “further processed”, an indication that he could soon be charged.