Promotion of arts discussed

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan was held at Alhamra Arts Council with the agenda of promotion of arts and culture.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan directed the authorities concerned to use all possible resources ensure success of “Alhamra Live” so that the young singers got maximum benefit from it.

He also directed that musical programme “Awaz-e –Lahore” should be launched. The meeting decided to arrange the directory of artists. A committee was constituted to compile the 70 years history of Alhamra Arts Council. Ather Ali Khan said Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat and other spiritual programmes will be arranged in Ramazan.