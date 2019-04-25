Traffic police issue driving licenses in Bara

BARA: The traffic police issued 192 driving licenses in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday as police system took shape in Khyber district first time in history. Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman had sent a mobile team to Bara for issuing driving licenses under the supervision of chief traffic warden Kashif Zulfiqar and Sub-Inspector Rasheed Khan.