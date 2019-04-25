Punjab cabinet meeting: CM orders action against hoarders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over the 9th meeting of Punjab cabinet at his office here on Wednesday.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, principle approval was given to decrease the length of service from four years to three years for regularising the contract employees and this decision would be equally implemented on all the departments in the Punjab.

The meeting decided to give a colossal subsidy to the tune of billions of rupees under Ramazan package, 2019. Agri fair price shops will be set up in 309 Ramazan Bazaars to provide eatable on subsidised rates. Rs 80 subsidy will be given on a 10-kg flour bag which will be sold at Rs 290 in Ramazan Bazaars. Similarly, sugar will be sold at Rs 55 per kg, eggs will be available at a discount of Rs 5 per dozen, chicken meat will be sold at a discount of Rs10 from the market and Rs 15 to Rs. 20 per kg decrease will be made in the price of ghee and oil. Ramazan Bazaars will start on the last week of Shaban and two thousand Daster Khawans will be set up during Ramazan.

The meeting decided to increase the number of 968 price-control magistrates in the province while a price-application has also been prepared for the monitoring of prices. It was also decided that Ramazan Bazaars will function as Eid Bazaars during the last ten days of Ramazan to sell Eid related items.

The CM directed for ensuring strict monitoring of steps taken under Ramazan Package, adding ministers, advisers and secretaries will monitor Ramazan Bazaars and said he will also check such bazaars. He directed for initiating indiscriminate action against hoarders and profiteers and made it clear that the administration should initiate strict action against those responsible for creating artificial price-hike.

Jail is the best place for such elements, he added. He said effective measures should be taken to stabilise the sugar prices and line departments should ensure it in collaboration with sugar mills association. The meeting gave approval to granting technical allowance to the engineers of different provincial departments who are registered with Pakistan Engineering Council. The meeting decided to increase the minimum wage of skilled/unskilled workers along with the approval of Punjab Growth Strategy 2023. Annual audit and performance report for 2015-16 of Punjab Judicial Academy was presented before the meeting and the cabinet decided to table it before the Punjab Assembly. The meeting gave approval to amendment in Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) Rules 1984 to set up a registration authority. The meeting also gave approval to the draft of amendments in Punjab Health Foundation Act 2018. Under it, scope of PHF will be increased and chairman will be elected from board members to make it a vibrant organization.

The meeting approved for setting up workers welfare fund in Punjab along with approval of settlement agreement relating to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology. The management and administrative plan of the Punjab government with regard to gaining the administrative control of some educational institutions and seminaries on the directions of federal government was given approval.

The decision of giving 60 days remission to the prisoners confined in provincial jails was given approval as well.