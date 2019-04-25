Aisam, Lindstedt fall in Hungarian Open first round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt lost in the first round of the Hungarian Open in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. The unseeded duo of Aisam and Robert, ranked 54th and 51st, respectively, were overpowered by the unseeded pair of Marcelo Demoliner from Brazil and Divij Sharan from India, ranked 58th and 44th, respectively, 3-6, 6-4, 9-11 in the men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 event.