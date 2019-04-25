close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2019

Aisam, Lindstedt fall in Hungarian Open first round

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Swedish partner Robert Lindstedt lost in the first round of the Hungarian Open in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday. The unseeded duo of Aisam and Robert, ranked 54th and 51st, respectively, were overpowered by the unseeded pair of Marcelo Demoliner from Brazil and Divij Sharan from India, ranked 58th and 44th, respectively, 3-6, 6-4, 9-11 in the men’s doubles category of this ATP-250 event.

