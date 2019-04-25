close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
April 25, 2019

Bihar Kings begin SPC BPL campaign with thumping win

Sports

April 25, 2019

KARACHI: Bihar Kings started SPC Bihar Premier League (BPL) Tape-Ball Cricket Tournament with a 28-run victory against Bihar Leopards at Kakri Ground here the other day.

Batting first, Bihar Kings scored 87-4 in their allotted eight overs. Mohammad Siddique batted well scoring 24 off 13 balls, while Ramzan Shah added 16 off 10 balls. In reply, Leopards were bowled out for 59 runs. Man of the Match Wali Khan bowled well and captured 4-9. MPA Abdul Rasheed was the chief guest during the opening ceremony of the tournament, which is being organised to promote sports in the area and highlight its positive image.

