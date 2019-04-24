Photographs of freedom movement put on display at PAF Complex

Islamabad : To acquaint the youth of our country with the epoch making freedom movement of the Muslims of subcontinent, an exhibition of historic documents and rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam (QAU) and eminent leaders of All India Muslim League has been arranged at PAF Complex, here.

Pakistan Air Force Women Association (PAFWA) President, the wife of Mujahid Anwar Khan, air chief marshal, inaugurated the exhibition, which has been organised by PAFWA Education System (PES) in collaboration with National Archives of Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of national heritage and preservation of historical documents for our future generations, President PAFWA said that such unique photographs not only let the younger generations have a glimpse of the past but also make them aware of the selfless sacrifices made by our forefathers, while struggling for a separate homeland. She also urged upon the young children to follow the footsteps of father of the nation to achieve higher goals in nation building.

The exhibition attracted large number of students from PES Primary School, PAF Finishing School and Fazaia schools and colleges. The exhibition is a walk in the glorious past of Pakistan under Jinnah’s leadership, which starts with Jinnah’s arrival in India and culminates in the traumatic experiences of shelter-less migrants who arrived in Pakistan after partition.