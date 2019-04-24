‘Capital police to strengthen relations with community’

Islamabad : The Islamabad police, being a professional force, is making efforts to promote relations with community and win public support through resolving issues at their doorsteps.

These were the common views expressed by the police officials and heads of police stations who organised `Open Kutcheries’ and meetings with notables in their areas on Tuesday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rural Zone Muhammad Umar Khan and SP (Saddar) Naeem Iqbal ensured `Open Kutcheries’ at Koral police station and G-13/1 in Golra area which was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rural Zone, Saddar Zone, ASPs UT and hundreds of the people from the area.

During this interaction with people, police officials listened to public complaints and issued directions to resolve them. Overall matters regarding crime control and community issues also discussed.

Likewise, a meeting was conducted with Christian Community following directions of SP (Industrial Area) Muhammad Aamir Khan. SDPO Industrial Area reviewed the overall security arrangements at worship places of Christians and ensured complete cooperation from Islamabad police to enhance it. He also asked them to keep a vigilant ht eye in their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the Police, immediately.

Another meeting was also held in the offices of SDPO I-9 & Shams Colony with the owners of wedding halls and other Community centers to avoid the aerial firing and fireworks in the Industrial Area zone. All the SHOs of respective Police Stations have been tasked to crack down on any such activity.

During these interactions, the police officials listened to the problems of the people gave directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

They said that Islamabad police is taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and said the force requires the cooperation of citizens to ensure foolproof security. They were of the view that public cooperation is vital for effective policing and crime can be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

They appealed citizens for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects. They said that effective policing is only possible through cooperation of public and trust between them would be ensured through resolving their problems at their doorsteps.