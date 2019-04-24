Safe City Project helps curb street crime: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that Safe City Project is a masterwork of latest technology, latest surveillance cameras are proving very helpful in controlling the street crime, improving traffic management and law and order.

To protect the lives and properties of citizens monitoring should be improved at the entry and exit points of city along with important roads and places, he said. He directed the officials to start an awareness campaign regarding road safety and traffic management.

He expressed these views while directing to officers in a meeting held Tuesday at Safe City IC3. During the meeting, Safe City Authority MD Ali Amir Malik briefed the IGP about the IC3 working that camera installed at roads had effectively controlled traffic mismanagement and accidents by e-challans and played a pivotal role in identification of the culprits involved in high profile crimes, including terrorism.

The IG directed that Dolphin, PERU, and officials deputed at pickets should also be monitored and in emergency monitoring officers should update field officers about every detail. He viewed the video feed from cameras installed at important points. He directed the officers that to avoid the unnecessary pickets and check points and to arrest the culprits involved in road snatching, theft, and dacoity patrolling should be improved with the help of safe city cameras.

STUDY VISIT: Officers of 25th senior management course paid a study visit to Central Police Office. Additional IG operations Punjab Inam Ghani briefed them about operational modes of Punjab Police.

He said that due to timely and efficient actions of Punjab Police, 86 percent decline in incidents of terrorism had been recorded as compared to previous years whereas ban on all activities of defunct organisations especially their charity collection were being dealt with iron hand.

He said that Punjab Police had been upgraded with the help of Dolphin Force, SPU and other specialised units. He stated this while answering to queries of officers of 25th senior management course from National Institute of Management, Peshawar at Central Police Office. At the end of the meeting, Additional IG operations presented a memorial shield of Punjab Police to the leader of the delegation.