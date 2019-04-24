Replace me with a better person, Yasmin offers Imran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said only Prime Minister Imran Khan has the authority to remove her from her office. In a talk with a private TV channel, she said that she might not be coming up to expectations of the prime minister. She offered that the premier could replace her if he found a more suitable person for serving the health ministry. To a question, she said all party members of the Punjab Assembly were with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, and she was comfortable in working with the incumbent chief minister.
