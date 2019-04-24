Bilawal calls PM ‘ghost employee’ of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan as a ghost employee of National Assembly who draws the salary but not comes into the Parliament.

When asked a question about the opposition wasting taxpayers money by protesting in the National Assembly, Bilawal responded: “If the National Assembly session is so expensive then we expect the leader of the House to be present. He (PM Imran) takes a salary and is a ghost employee. He should attend every session and be answerable.”

According to Bilawal, the opposition would do desk thumping when he spoke in English and scream when he spoke in Urdu. Bilawal also accused the government of appointing individuals in the federal cabinet who had a controversial history. “We believe that it is in the benefit of Pakistan and the government that those individuals who are controversial and have links with outlawed organisations should be dismissed,” he said.

In his speech on the floor of the National Assembly, Bilawal called Prime Minister Imran Khan “incompetent and unskilled.”"The selected prime minister should be the one who should be relieved from his position," the PPP leader said in reference to the sacking of former finance minister Asad Umar. Bilawal once again accused a federal minister of having close associations with terrorists.

"If the government is serious about action against terrorists they have to sack the minister," he said, adding: "The anti-democracy minister considers us a threat. If they think we will remain silent over their abuses then let me tell them it's not possible."

Bilawal said the PPP was not scared of dictators like Ayub Khan and Pervez Musharraf, and will remain steadfast against the puppet government. "We will continue to expose their anti-poor policies," he said, adding: "You have to be accountable that's what happens in a democracy."

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Bilawal mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for saying Germany and Japan share borders.

“Our prime minister thinks that Germany & Japan share a border. How embarrassing, this is what happens when you @UniofOxford let people in just because they can play cricket.”