Pak Navy test-fires cruise missile

ISLAMABAD: In an impressive firepower display, live weapon firing was conducted by Pakistan Navy’s Fast Attack Craft (Missile) in the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

The indigenously-developed cruise missile has anti-ship missile and land attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, witnessed the live firing onboard a Pakistan Navy ship. The missile accurately hit its target on land, signifying the impressive capabilities of the indigenous missile system, the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy said.

The successful live weapon firing has once again demonstrated the credible firepower of Pakistan Navy and the impeccable level of indignation in high tech weaponry achieved by Pakistan's defence industry, which is a clear manifestation of government’s resolve to achieve self-reliance in this field.

Speaking on this occasion, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost satisfaction on the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and commended the efforts of all those involved in achieving this significant milestone successfully. He emphasised the need to capitalise on indigenous defence capabilities.

The Vice Chief of the Naval Staff also reaffirmed the resolve of Pakistan Navy to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interests at all costs. He also appreciated the efforts made by engineers and researchers in making the project a success.