PCRWR to initiate Water Quality Management diploma

Islamabad: Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) plans to initiate three-year diploma in Water Quality Management in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The diploma will be held in National Capacity Building Institute for Water Quality Management (NCBI-WQM) established by PCRWR for this purpose in Islamabad with the partnership of Government of Korea.

Main purpose of this institute is to produce diploma level technicians in the field of water quality management, as the professionals presently working in water supply sector are not formally qualified for practicing water quality management techniques, which are mandatory in the provision of safe drinking water to the public. The provision of safe drinking water is a significant point in the manifesto of present government.