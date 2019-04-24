close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
MI
Myra Imran
April 24, 2019

PCRWR to initiate Water Quality Management diploma

National

MI
Myra Imran
April 24, 2019

Islamabad: Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) plans to initiate three-year diploma in Water Quality Management in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

The diploma will be held in National Capacity Building Institute for Water Quality Management (NCBI-WQM) established by PCRWR for this purpose in Islamabad with the partnership of Government of Korea.

Main purpose of this institute is to produce diploma level technicians in the field of water quality management, as the professionals presently working in water supply sector are not formally qualified for practicing water quality management techniques, which are mandatory in the provision of safe drinking water to the public. The provision of safe drinking water is a significant point in the manifesto of present government.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan