Broken system

I would like to draw your attention towards the bad conditions of the sewerage system in our locality and the resultant various diseases.

In Liaquatabad, the condition of the sewerage system is becoming poor day by day. Due to so many apartment complexes, the builder mafia has connected many pipelines to one manhole. As a result, sewage overflows on the roads. I request the authorities concerned to take action to improve the sewerage system.

Areeb Ahmed

Karachi