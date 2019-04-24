‘Amir could bepicked for World Cup’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former Test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed has said that fast bowler Mohammad Amir would be picked up for the World Cup 2019 if he did well against England in the ODI series.

“They [PCB] have sent a message to Mohammad Amir that he has to perform in the five ODIs (against England). If he performs well he will get considered for the World Cup,” said Mushtaq.

The leg spinner was of the view that batsmen had found a way to tackle Amir. “They don’t throw away their wicket against him and attack other bowlers instead. That is the reason why Amir has been bowling economically,” he said.

The exclusion of Amir was a surprise for many. The fast bowler has had a prolonged dry spell. However, many pundits argue that Amir’s bowling could be useful for Pakistan in English conditions.

“I think that Amir will be in Pakistan’s World Cup squad. He is a big match player, and in major tournaments one needs temperament more than the talent,” said Mushatq.