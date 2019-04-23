‘JI won’t be part of any grand alliance’

LALAMUSA: The Jamaat-e-Islami will be not part of any grand alliance rather the party will spread awareness among masses and will criticise the wrong policies of the government.

These views were expressed by the JI Deputy Secretary Azhar Iqbal Hasan while talking to media persons at the residence of Amir Jamaat-e-Islami, Lalamusa, Chaudhry Irfan Ahmed Safi.

He said the government had failed to implement its policies, claims, announcements and manifesto. The resignation of ministers confirmed that captain had shown his failure in selection of his team. It looks that the cabinet was following the agenda of PPP and Pervez Musharraf. The number of unelected representatives has become 14 who are not members of any house and they are appointed as assistants and advisers. To admit the term and conditions of IMF were against the claim of Imran Khan; inflation, including hike in petroleum products prices, gas rates and increase of dollar rate, are the reflection of admitting the terms and conditions of the IMF, he added. Inflation will go up like storm in the future.

He claimed that the example of present cabinet has been not seen in the past. He said that Jamaat-e-Islami was launching public contact campaign; the party will go ahead on the basis of our organisation and will not be a part of any alliance.