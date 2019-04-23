Wapda retain National Volleyball title

LAHORE: Defending champions Wapda retained their title when they beat Army 3-2 in an action-packed final of NDURE National Volleyball Championship at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex here on Monday.

Wapda won the final 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13. It was Wapda’s fifth consecutive national title victory. PAF beat Navy 25-19, 35-33, 20-25, 25-14 to get the third spot in the event.

Army won the first game through brilliant performance of their star Haider who served hard and smashed vigorously to humble Wapda. His outstanding performance also inspired Aqeel and Fakhar who also shared their responsibility efficiently gaining crucial points for their team. Army’s defenders blocked trio of Wapda comprising Murad Jehan, Mohib Rasool and Amil Khan and kept a reasonable lead. Both teams were engaged in an interesting encounter. From Wapda Amil would gain a point while Haider and Fakhar would respond ferociously. Wapda made a couple of mistakes to lose the first game. Wapda looked a different outfit in the second game which they fought with an aggression. They effectively checked with Haider who looked an onlooker in the court. Wapda’s strategy frustrated Haider who when got any opportunity I the game smashed wildly out of sheer frustration. He served poor and his boosting was also faulty. Zameer and Fakhar took charge of the game but it was late as Wapda maintained reasonable lead. Wapda continued their check on Haider in the third game and took a comfortable lead in the beginning. Zameer and Fakhar cahsed and reduced the lead but experience of Mohib and Amil dashed their hopes to win the game. Points kept on tilting either side of the scoreboard in the fourth game. Army men continued to repeat their wrong serves and wild smashes. Amil and Murad exerted pressure but Fakhar’s compelling smashes guided Army to take a comfortable lead at 19-15. Zameer and Fakhar defended diligently and frustrated Wapda’s efforts to win the fourth game.

The fifth and decisive game was fought with full vigor from both sides. It was a contest between Fakhar of Army and Munir Khan of Wapda. Both smashed ferociously to gain points for their teams. Mohib and Murad defended well. Usman of Army got two points and Haider also succeeded to get a point and take the score at 13-14. AT that stage a blunder from libro decided the final in Wapda’s favour.

After the final Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar gave away the winning trophy to Wapda. He also announced Rs. 200, 000 for the winners, Rs. 100, 000 for the runners-up and Rs. 50, 000 for PAF for getting third position in the championship.