Tue Apr 23, 2019
AFP
April 23, 2019

World Cup a challenge for BD bowlers: Walsh

Sports

AFP
April 23, 2019

DHAKA: West Indies great and Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh on Monday warned that bowling conditions in Britain would make the upcoming World Cup a tough test for the South Asian side.

The 10-team tournament will run from May 30 to July 14 in England and Wales. “It will be a big challenge,” Walsh told reporters in Dhaka. “There are going to be some good cricket wickets, which are batting-friendly. We have to be intelligent, and try to execute well. We have to read the conditions and the surfaces we play. Some places the ball might swing more than the others. We have to assess when we get there.”

