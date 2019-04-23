Students advised to use social media for Kashmir cause

LAHORE: School of Media and Communication Studies of University of Management and Technology (UMT) on Monday organised a seminar “Kashmir: Peoples’ determination in New Horizon”.

According to a press release, speaking at the seminar Mishal Malik, wife of detained Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, urged the media students to join the propagation of freedom of Kashmir by using powerful platform of social media. “We have to mobilise our new generation to highlight the atrocities of Indian forces and awful situation of Kashmiris through the digital media to strengthen their stance of independence in the world,” she added.

Expressing the feelings of Kashmiris and their devotion for the movement, she said students of media and communication could become our power and best source of revolution by presenting problems of Kashmir in the form of videos, photos and poetry. “You can launch signature campaign and online petition for United Nations for the solution of burning issue between two atomic powers,” she said and added “I am also trying to unite all political parties of Pakistan on a single forum for a powerful message to the world community.” Dean of School of Media and Communication Studies, Prof Dr Mugheesuddin Sheikh paid tribute to the efforts of guest speaker for Kashmiris. He said Mishal Malik was one of the great leaders of Kashmir movement. In the last, Rector UMT, Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam asked participants to initiate a campaign for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris with full vigour. “We are confident for the independence of Kashmir,” he added.

The convener of the programme was Assistant Professor, Tayyab Farooq Bhatti, and all faculty members of the school attended the seminar. Mishal Malik also had a meeting with UMT President Ibrahim Hassan Murad.