Celebrating World Book Day today

ISLAMABAD: Today, April 23rd. is World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book, an annual event the organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote reading, publishing and copyright. Their mission is to give every child and young person a book of their own. It’s also a celebration of authors, illustrators, books and, most importantly, it’s a celebration of reading.

In Islamabad, ‘The Library Project,’ a citizen’s volunteer group that aims to revive library and reading culture in our society, is celebrating World Book Day at the National Library of Pakistan. An evening programme - from 5 p.m to 6.30 p.m. will take place featuring local writers and poets talking about their literary works and love for literature. There will also be an introduction by the Director of the library and tour of the National Library building. The event will take place in the International Reading Hall at the National Library (first floor.)

The lineup for the talks is: Harris Khalique, internationally renowned columnist, essayist, poet and community activist; Urooj-e-Zafar, speaker, poetess and author; Humera Ashfaque, Urdu scholar and writer and Zafar Syed, writer and BBC Urdu journalist.